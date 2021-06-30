2 Pakistani soldiers killed in fighting along Afghanistan border

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district on Wednesday.

Terrorists inside Afghanistan opened fire on a military checkpoint in the Dwatoi area of North Waziristan, Dawn reported citing Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

During the exchange of fire, two soldiers identified as 35-year-old Lance Naik Pervaiz and 43-year-old Havaldar Saleem were killed.

The Pakistani Army said it strongly condemned the "continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan", adding that Pakistan has "consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side".

This comes in the middle of a surge of violence in Afghanistan with frequent clashes between the Taliban and Afghan security forces amid US troop withdrawal.

Since the final withdrawal of troops has started in Afghanistan, the Taliban has captured several districts in the country.

Pakistan, which shares over a 2,600 km long border with Afghanistan, fear that intensification of violence in the war-torn country can have a spillover effect pushing refugees into Pakistan. (ANI)