2 Pakistani soldiers killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: ISPR

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], January 6 (ANI): Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs), local media has reported citing the military's media affairs wing.



In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations were carried out in Dera Ismail Khan's Tank area and South Waziristan's Kot Kili village, Dawn newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Last week, four soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district, according to the Pakistani media outlet. (ANI)

