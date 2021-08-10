2 Pakistanis among 12 terrorists killed in US airstrikes in Afghanistan's Nejrab

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 10 (ANI): At least 12 Taliban terrorists were killed including two Pakistani terrorists in airstrikes conducted by the United States in Nejrab district of Kapisa province on Tuesday, local media reported.

"12 Taliban terrorists including 4 of their commanders & 2 others Pakistani terrorists were killed in airstrikes conducted by US. Air Forces in Nejrab district of Kapisa province, late morning today. Also, some amount of their weapons, amos & equipment were destroyed," Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan tweeted.

These airstrikes come as Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan. The city of Zaranj, near the Iranian border, became the first provincial capital to fall into Taliban control.

On Monday, the Taliban captured another provincial capital in the North, Aybak city, reportedly without any resistance by the Afghan defense forces. Further, the Taliban have intensified assaults on the capitals of Balkh (Mazar-e-Sharif); Baghlan (Pul-e-Khumri); Badakhshan (Faizabad) and Farah (Farah).

Separately, clashes continued in Lashkar Gah, Kandahar and Herat cities. (ANI)