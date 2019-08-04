2 people killed in IED blast in Afghanistan's Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 4 (ANI): At least two people were killed while three others were wounded after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded in the fifth street of Taimani in Kabul on Sunday.

According to the Interior Ministry's spokesman Nusrat Rahimi, the blast targetted a bus carrying employees of Khurshid TV, reported TOLOnews.

The blast occurred at around 5:30 pm (local time) in Kabul's police district 4 (PD4).

The wounded include two employees of the private Afghani TV network. (ANI)

