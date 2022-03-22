2 pilots die in Pakistan Air Force trainee plane crash

Peshawar [Pakistan], March 22 (ANI): Two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots were killed after trainee aircraft crashed near Peshawar during a routine training mission, local media reported on Tuesday.

Citing PAF statement, Geo tv reported that no other loss of life or property was reported on the ground so far.



Pakistan Air Force spokesperson said a board of inquiry has been ordered by Air Headquarters to determine the cause of the incident.

Earlier in September 2021, a trainee aircraft had crashed near Mardan during a routine training mission.

In a similar incident in August 2021, a fighter trainee aircraft had also crashed during a routine training mission near Attock, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as per Geo tv. (ANI)

