2 pilots die in Pakistan plane crash

Sadiqabad [Pakistan], Jan 12 (ANI): Two pilots belonging to the Federal Department's Plant Protection Unit were killed on Sunday after their plane crashed due to a 'technical fault' here while spraying insecticide in fields, according to Pakistan media.

The jet was called by the district administration to spray insecticide against the attack of desert locusts in the fields, Dunya News reported.

Initial probes suggested that the plane went down due to technical issues.

Police and rescue personnel rushed to the spot to investigate the incident and recover the bodies of the two pilots -- Shoaib Malik and Fawad Butt.

On January 7, two Pakistan Air Force (PAF) pilots died in a training aircraft crash near the MM Alam Base in Mianwali. (ANI)

