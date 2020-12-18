2 Talibans arrested for target killings, says Defense Ministry

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 18 (ANI): Two Taliban members on Friday were arrested over targeted killings of security forces and civilians.

"The Defense Ministry says two suspects "who are the Taliban members and are involved in target killings against security forces and civilians" have been arrested," tweeted TOLO News.

There is an increase in violence in Afghanistan in the backdrop of the ongoing peace deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Doha.



Recently, a bomb went off in the capital of Afghanistan's central Ghor province on Tuesday, leaving a senior member of the provincial council dead and another injured.

In a similar attack deputy governor of Kabul, Mohibullah Mohammadi, and his secretary were killed in an IED blast.

Earlier, unidentified assailants killed an intelligence official and injured two others in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province. (ANI)

