2 US service members killed, 6 injured in gunfight in Afghanistan's Nangarhar

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], Feb 09 (ANI): At least two US service members were killed and six others suffered injuries in a firefight that broke out in Sherzad district, Nangarhar province.

According to US forces spokesperson, an individual in Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined US and Afghan force with a machine gun, Tolo News reported.

The US spokesperson's statement read: "Upon completing a key-leader engagement at the district center, current reports indicate an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined U.S. and Afghan force with a machine gun."

The governor in Nangarhar, Shah Mahmood Miakhel, posted a statement of Facebook saying: "(Afghan) Army Special Forces and Resolute Support troops entered into the district. When they entered someone started shooting at them -- an army soldier started shooting at them. He was killed in response. Three (Afghan) commandos were injured in the shooting. And a number of RS (Resolute Support) troops were also wounded." (ANI)