2 Vande Bharat flights evacuate 362 Indians from Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 12 (ANI): Two special flights under Vande Bharat Mission brought back 362 stranded Indians from Abu Dhabi to Trivandrum and Mumbai on Thursday.

"2 special flights from Abu Dhabi to Trivandrum & Mumbai carried 362 passengers today under the #VandeBharatMission," Indian embassy in UAE tweeted.

'Vande Bharat' mission is a Government of India's initiative to bring home Indian nationals stranded in various parts of the world due to restrictions over air travel to contain Covid-19 spread.

A total of 1,65,375 people have returned, including 29,034 migrant workers under Vande Bharat Mission, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16.

The third phase of the exercise began on June 11 and continue till June 30. (ANI)

