2 Vande Bharat flights with 369 Indians from Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 31 (ANI): Two special flights under Vande Bharat Mission carrying 369 stranded Indians departed from Abu Dhabi for Kerala.

"2 special flights from Abu Dhabi carried 369 pax to Kozhikode & Trivandrum today under Vande Bharat Mission. The passengers included those facing medical emergencies, pregnant women, persons who lost their jobs and stranded tourists," Indian embassy in UAE tweeted.

India had launched the largest evacuation exercise -- Vande Bharat Mission -- to repatriate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The exercise began on May 7 and its second phase started on May 16.

The Ministry of External Affairs had recently announced that the second phase of the mission has been extended to June 13.

More than 47,000 people have now returned to India under Mission Vande Bharat so far, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (ANI)

