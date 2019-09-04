20 chefs from world over participate in World Sushi Cup

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 4 (ANI): Sushi is one of the staple dishes of Japan. It is prepared by arranging various ingredients on a plate to create themes. 'World Sushi Cup - Japan 2019' was recently held in Tokyo.

This competition was organized to appreciate the skill of sushi chefs from around the world and promote sushi culture of Japan. Twenty chefs from various regions and countries participated in the competition.

Judges at the competition included Daisuke Terasawa and Terasawa, a comic artist of "Shota-no-Sushi", which depicts the life of a sushi chef.

Cartoons and dramas have introduced sushi culture to young Japanese people. Recently, cartoons have widely introduced Japanese sushi culture overseas through publication and broadcasting dramas.

"I was very excited about sushi made by foreign chefs. But I thought there were chefs who used truffles and I checked sushi prepared with cucumbers on top of white fish; sauces made with coriander, and other things. I think there are pros and cons of sushi like this, but I think that through this competition, different ways of preparing sushi will come together," said Daisuke Terasawa, Comic artist of "Shota-no-Sushi"

"World sushi is coming closer to Japanese sushi. Sushi is to bring out the good taste of the food material. In countries where sauce is the main taste, it is hard to understand how delicious food is. Studying sushi can express the taste of food. I hope their sushi skill will spread around the world to enjoy the wonderful food of Japan and understand good and delicious points," said Masayoshi Kazato, Chairman of Sushi Cup.

Yap Wee Leong, a young sushi chef from Malaysia won the competition. His generation of sushi chefs has an experience to watch comic and TV drama of "Shota-no-Sushi".

That comic provoked him to be a top sushi chef. (ANI)