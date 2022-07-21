20 injured in speedboat fire in southern Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], July 20 (ANI): Twenty people were injured when a speedboat caught fire after an engine explosion in the Gulf of Thailand, local media reported on Wednesday.



According to the Thai newspaper Matichon, the accident occurred at around 2:30 pm local time, shortly after the vessel departed from the southern Chumphon province for Koh Tao island.





A total of 18 passengers and two crew members have been rescued and sent to local hospitals. Two of them were seriously wounded while the majority of others suffered mild injuries, it said.



Local rescue agency Chumphon Charity Welfare Foundation said on its Facebook page that an investigation into the fire has been initiated. (ANI/Xinhua)

