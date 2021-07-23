20 terrorists killed in airstrikes on Taliban hideouts: Afghan Army

Kunar [Afghanistan], July 23 (ANI): A total of 20 terrorists were killed as fighting planes struck Taliban hideouts and positions in Ghazi Abad district of Afghanistan eastern Kunar over the past 24 hours, the Afghan Army said on Friday.

Meanwhile, eight terrorists suffered injuries in the air raids over the period, Xinhua reported citing the army's statement.

The statement said that security and defence forces would continue to target terrorists elsewhere in the country.

Air raids have also killed six terrorists and injured four others in Chamtal district of the northern Balkh province on Thursday.

Over the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against Afghan forces and civilians with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

The Taliban now control about half of the 419 district centres in Afghanistan, and while they have yet to capture any of the country's 34 provincial capitals, said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

As the Taliban seize more territory, the Afghan security forces are consolidating their positions to protect key population centres, including Kabul, he said. (ANI)