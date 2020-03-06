2020 Olympic: Robots to greet, guide visitors at Haneda Airport

Tokyo, [Japan], Mar 06 (ANI): Haneda Airport is the main gateway of Japan, connecting Tokyo with many cities around the world.

It is the closest airport to the capital; many local and foreign travelers choose this convenient airport.

The number of visitors to Japan is increasing year by year and it is expected to hit record levels when Tokyo hosts the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic games.

Airport operators are making efforts to handle the situation with the help of unexpected workers!

They are the robots that will be greeting, guiding and helping travelers.

"We are using a total of four robots in Haneda Airport and the main concept is security but we can divide the four robots into two groups, the first group is digital signage guiding robots and the second group is autonomous security robots that can operate and move by themselves," said Kazunori Maebashi of Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Autonomous security and guide robot can be seen in the Airport lobby, this robot is able to stop automatically, to prevent collision and accident when it encounters people or object.

During the day, it guides visitors through the airport using a touch panel located at the front. In the evening, it takes on the duties of a security guard.

It has also observation skills and intruder-detection technology.

When it detects suspicious objects or left behind bags even under seats it automatically notifies guards.

"These robots are also crucial tools in solving the labor shortage due to population decline. It is hoped that using robots would reduce the burden of airport employees and create a better working environment," said Maebashi.

The final goal is to improve the overall quality of service by finding a task that robots can do to make humans more efficient and customers more satisfied.

And with the presence of robots world travelers will see that Haneda Airport is transferred into an airport of the future. (ANI)

