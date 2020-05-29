2,076 more COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, tally reaches 61,227

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 28 (ANI): With 2,076 more COVID-19 cases, Pakistan's tally of coronavirus reached 61,227 cases on Thursday, the country's health ministry said.

The country has also witnessed 1,240 deaths so far.

Out of the total cases, 24,206 cases have been detected in Sindh, 22,037 in Punjab, 8,483 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 3,616 in Balochistan, 2,015 in Islamabad, 651 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 219 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

As many 20,231 people have recovered from the illness in Pakistan. Besides, 508,086 tests have been conducted so far.

Earlier today, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner said that despite social distancing in the country, the United Kingdom is keeping remittance centres open so people can continue to send money to their loved ones in the country.

"We are happy that these social distancing measures are bringing us together even closer," Turner was quoted as saying by Geo News.

The global death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen over the past 24 hours by 5,581 to 349,095, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily report. (ANI)

