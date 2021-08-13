21 killed, 4 missing as heavy rain hits central China

Wuhan [China], August 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Twenty-one people were killed and four others missing as heavy rain lashed a township in central China's Hubei Province from Wednesday to Thursday, local authorities said Friday.



The Liulin Township in Suixian County saw total precipitation reaching 503 mm from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, causing an average waterlogging depth of 3.5 meters, the county said in an announcement.

Over 8,000 people have been affected in the township, according to the announcement.

Disaster relief and rescue efforts are underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

