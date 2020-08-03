The attack has been claimed by ISIS.
21 people killed in fight between Afghan forces, ISIS terrorists in Jalalabad

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:10 IST

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], August 03 (ANI): At least 21 people have been killed so far in ongoing fighting between Afghan security forces and terrorists who raided a jail overnight.
Among the dead were prisoners as well as civilians, prison guards and Afghan security personnel, Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province, told Al Jazeera.
Around 43 people have been wounded in the attack in the provincial capital Jalalabad that began late on Sunday when a suicide bomber slammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the prison entrance.
Three terrorists have been killed so far.
Afghan officials said the death toll could rise. (ANI)

