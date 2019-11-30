2+2 dialogue reflects synergy between India's Act East Policy and Japan's vision for free, open Indo-Pacific: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Nov 30 (ANI): The 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and Japan symbolises the deep level of mutual trust and understanding between the two countries and reflects the synergy between New Delhi's Act East Policy and Japan's vision for free and open Indo-Pacific, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.

Jaishankar made these remarks at the inaugural meeting of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) being held in New Delhi. The meeting saw the participation of the Japanese Delegation led by country Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono.

Jaishankar said that the fact that Japan is the only country with which India has an annual summit mechanism and a 2+2 ministerial dialogue underscores the importance New Delhi attaches to its relationship with Tokyo.

Speaking in turn, Motegi said that the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between the two countries is symbolic of India's increasing importance in the Indo-Pacific and such meetings will contribute to Indo-Pacific's increasing safety and stability.

The meeting is being held in pursuance of the decision taken by Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe during the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit held in Japan in October 2018, with an aim to institute a Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue for further deepening bilateral security and defence cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The 2+2 meeting would provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the status of and exchange further views on strengthening defence and security cooperation between India and Japan so as to provide greater depth to the 'India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership.

The two sides will also exchange views on the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and their respective efforts under India's 'Act East Policy' and Japan's 'Free and Open Indo-Pacific Vision' for achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity and progress to realise a better future for the people of the two countries and the region.

The dialogue has come ahead of the summit-level meeting between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shinzo Abe later in the year. (ANI)

