Beijing [China], January 3 (ANI): Twenty-two people have been injured in a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that struck the county of Ninglang in Southwest China's Yunnan province on Sunday, local media reported citing authorities.



A 5.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Lijiang city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The tremor was felt at 3:02 pm on Sunday (Beijing Time), Xinhua reported. (ANI)