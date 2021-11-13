220 bodies of Houthi fighters pulled from Yemen's Marib frontlines

Sanaa [Yemen], November 13 (ANI/Xinhua): The Yemeni Houthi militia fighting the government forces pulled 220 bodies of their fighters from three frontlines in Marib province on Saturday morning, sources from both sides said.

"The Houthis this morning pulled 167 bodies of their fighters from the frontline of Al-Jubah district in southern Marib and 53 others from the frontlines of Al-Kasarah and Al-Mashjah in the western Sirwah district," a government military source in Marib told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

This has been confirmed by a high-ranking Houthi security source at the military hospital in the capital Sanaa.



"The 220 bodies who had been killed in the past three weeks were pulled from Marib frontlines this morning with the help and coordination of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)," said the Houthi source.

"The bodies were on their way to Sanaa," he added.

Last month, the Houthis advanced into Al-Jubah in southern Marib after the government troops retreated and re-stationed on surrounding mountains and around the central city of Marib and Safer oil fields.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched in February a major offensive on Marib in an attempt to seize control of the oil-rich province, the last northern stronghold of the Saudi-backed Yemeni government. (ANI/Xinhua)

