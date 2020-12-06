Representative Image
23 killed, 1 rescued in China's coal mine accident

ANI | Updated: Dec 06, 2020 04:31 IST


Chongqing [China], December 6 (ANI): 23 people were killed while one person was rescued following an accident in a coal mine due to excessive levels of carbon monoxide in southwest China, informed rescuers.

The accident happened at around 5 pm on Friday at the closed Diaoshuidong colliery in Yongchuan District, reported Xinhua.
The accident occurred when the workers were dismantling equipment in the pit, trapping 24 workers underground. The mine was suspended and shut down over two months ago.
The cause of the accident is being further investigated, reports Xinhua. (ANI)

