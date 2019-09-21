23 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrikes by Afghan security forces

Representative Image
ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:28 IST

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sept 21 (ANI): As many as 23 Taliban terrorists were killed in airstrikes carried out by Afghan security forces in the provinces of Kandahar, Ghazni, and Badghis, state media reported on Saturday.
Sputnik cited a report by Khaama Press news agency as saying that 10 terrorists were killed and 2 others injured in the airstrikes in the Arghistan District of Kandahar.
Three terrorists were killed in the Andar District of Ghazni Province, the strike in the Bala Murghab district of Badghis left 10 Taliban members dead.
Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activity of various terrorist and radical groups, including the Taliban. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 13:16 IST

Facebook suspends tens of thousands of apps as part of probe...

Menlo Park [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Facebook has suspended tens of thousands of apps on its social media platform as part of an investigation initiated in March 2018 in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, the company said on Friday.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:12 IST

Rants, theatrics do not work at UN: Akbaruddin on Imran Khan's...

New York [US], Sept 21 (ANI): The rants and theatrics do not work at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), neither do they ever make a world leader any more significant a part of the world history, India's permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin remarked on Friday in reference to Imra

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:13 IST

Countering terrorist, extremist narratives using cyberspace to...

New York [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Countering terrorist and extremist narratives using internet and cyberspace will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key area of focus at a counter-terrorism meeting convened by the United Nations, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Syed Akbaruddin said on Friday.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:01 IST

We'll soar when 'they' stoop: Akbaruddin ahead of 74th UNGA session

New York [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): In a veiled reference to Pakistan, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin said that India will not use United Nations as a platform for "dramatic purposes" and will soar when they stoop.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 09:56 IST

Biden demands Trump release transcript of July phone call with...

Washington DC [US], Sept 21 (ANI): Former US Vice President Joe Biden on Friday demanded that President Donald Trump release the transcript of his July phone call where he reportedly pressured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden's son.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 09:13 IST

Move on Kashmir has 'national security connotation', epicentre...

Helsinki [Finland], Sept 21 (ANI): The Indian government's move to revoke Article 370 that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir has a "national security connotation", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, while emphasising that the country "lives in a tough neighbourhood" a

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 08:00 IST

Iraq: 12 killed in bomb explosion in Karbala

Baghdad [Iraq], Sept 21 (ANI): At least 12 people were killed and five others sustained injuries after an explosive device planted on a minibus detonated near the Iraqi city of Karbala on Friday, country's military said.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 07:11 IST

Great possibility for JCPOA ministerial meet on sidelines of...

Vienna [Austria], Sept 21 (ANI/Sputnik): There is a great possibility for a ministerial meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Kazem Gharib Abadi has said.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 07:10 IST

'Howdy Modi!' event sign of growing influence of Indo-Americans,...

Houston [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): The presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at the 'Howdy Modi!' event is a sign of the growing influence of Indo-Americans and their invaluable contribution to the US, the organisers of the event, Texas India Forum said.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 05:07 IST

Trump approves deployment of US forces to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Washington [USA], Sept 21 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump has approved the deployment of US forces to Saudi Arabia and UAE.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 04:45 IST

Kashmir is integral part of India, no 'ifs' and 'buts' about it:...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 21 (ANI): Spiritual leader Haji Syed Salman Chishty of Ajmer Sharif has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and there are no 'ifs' and 'buts' about it.

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 04:02 IST

Massive protests expected in PoK

Washington [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Massive protests are expected in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Saturday.

