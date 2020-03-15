234 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran arrive in India

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): As many as 234 Indians who were among the people stranded in Iran amid the coronavirus outbreak have arrived in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the wee hours of Sunday.

A Mahan Air flight carrying the Indians onboard landed in Mumbai. Among the 234 people, 131 of them are students and the rest are pilgrims.

Jaishankar thanked the Iranian authorities for facilitating the evacuations of Indians.

"234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India; including 131 students and 103 pilgrims. Thank you Ambassador @dhamugaddam (Dhamu Gaddam) and @India_in_Iran team for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities," the External Affairs Minister tweeted.

Iran is among the worst affected country from the coronavirus with 12,729 cases and 611 deaths so far.

In the past few days, India has carried out several evacuations of Indians nationals from Iran.

The first batch consisting of 58 nationals were brought back in a C17 military transport aircraft on Tuesday followed by another evacuation of 44 individuals on Friday.

Meanwhile, 84 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported so far from across India. (ANI)