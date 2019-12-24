24 killed as bus plunges into ravine in Indonesia's South Sumatra

Jakarta [Indonesia], Dec. 24 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 24 people were killed and 13 others sustained serious injuries after a passenger bus plunged into a ravine in Indonesia's South Sumatra province on Monday night, the state media reported.

According to the Antara news agency, the bus was carrying a total of 37 passengers.

Rescue operations are underway at the site.

Further details in the matter are awaited. (ANI/Xinhua)

