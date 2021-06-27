24 terrorist killed in northern Afghanistan

Kunduz [Afghanistan], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 24 Taliban terrorists were killed and 15 others wounded in battles in Kunduz city, capital of Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province during Friday night, sources said Saturday.

Sixteen terrorists were killed and 10 others wounded as Afghan Special Operations Forces conducted night raid operations in Seh Darak, Enayat and Zakhil localities in the city, 250 km north of the national capital Kabul, Khalid Amiri from the special operations forces told Xinhua.

The Kunduz city has been the scene of sporadic clashes in recent days as Taliban terrorists have tried to take control of the city.

Cleanup operations, including night raid operations, will continue before the city is cleared of the terrorists, he said.

The operations had slowed down as the Taliban terrorists were using residential houses as trenches, he said, adding that no casualties were reported on the side of the security forces during the fighting.



In addition, eight Taliban terrorists were killed and five others wounded when Afghan National Army troops exchanged fire with terrorists in many locations in Kunduz city late Friday night, an army source said.

Taliban terrorists fighting the government forces have not made any comments on the incidents so far. (ANI/Xinhua)











