25 killed, 130 injured in Iraq gunfire: officials

Baghdad [Iraq], Nov 08 (ANI): At least 25 people died and 130 were injured after a gunman targeted anti-government protesters in Baghdad, officials confirmed on Saturday.

On Friday evening when unidentified gunmen in civilian vehicles broke into al-Khalani Square in central Baghdad and opened fire with their assault rifles on demonstrators gathered in the square, the official said.

The gunfire continued until early Saturday morning, The Hill reported.

The attack sent many people running for cover in nearby buildings and mosques.

Relentless anti-government street protests have been witnessed in Iraq since early October.

People are demanding economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. (ANI)

