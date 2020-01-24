25 killed, 830 confirmed cases of coronavirus in China

Beijing [China], Jan 24 (ANI): Twenty five people have been killed after developing pneumonia-like symptoms and at least 830 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in China by the end of Thursday.

Out of 25 deaths, 24 deaths were reported in Hubei Province, while one took place in Hebei Province, Xinhua reported. Chinese state-media agency has reported that so far 34 cases of coronavirus have been cured and discharged following treatment.

The deadly virus has originated from the city of Wuhan in the month of December and since then cases have been reported in the United States and several Asian cities other than China, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Meanwhile, the second confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Japan, reported Sputnik.

The authorities in Wuhan city and Huanggang city have imposed a complete travel ban on local residents, in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus. The ban issued by command authority in the city said that from 10:00 am on Thursday, urban buses, subways, ferries and long-distance passenger transport would be suspended in the city. Flights and trains departing from Wuhan will also be suspended.

Countries have started screening process in order to prevent the outbreak of the virus in their respective country. India also on Thursday said that people coming from the Asian country will have to mandatorily go through a screening process at airports in India.

"Advisory has been issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and our consulates in China. People coming from China will have to go through the screening process (at airports)," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a weekly briefing here.

The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza.

The virus, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms, is thought to have originated in a seafood and animal meat market in Wuhan.

There is no specific treatment, but research is underway. Most of the time, symptoms will go away on their own and experts advise seeking care early. If symptoms feel worse than a standard cold, see your doctor, they suggest. (ANI)





