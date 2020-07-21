25 Taliban, including Pakistanis national killed by security forces in Kandahar

Kandahar [Afghanistan], July 21 (ANI): Over 25 Taliban fighters, including 12 Pakistani citizens, were killed in an airstrike by NATO Rescue Support in the Takht-e-Pol town of Kandahar province of Afghanistan on Monday night.

Jamal Barakzai, a spokesperson for the Kandahar Police Command, said that the Taliban fighters who were targeted had been planning to launch an attack on Afghan security forces outposts in the Thoro area of the district.

Several bodies were left behind after the strike and documents showed that many of them were Pakistani citizens.

Police chief of Kandahar, General Tadeen Khan Achakzai also tweeted pictures and documents of Pakistani citizens who were killed while fighting along with the Afghan Taliban.

According to Kandahar police five more Taliban were also killed and two wounded in counterattacks by security forces in the Arghistan district while seven Taliban were killed and four injured when attacks were repelled in the Taghray area of Maruf district of Kandahar.

The Taliban have not yet commented on any of the incidents. NATO has also not commented on the airstrike.

According to the Afghan media, Last week, the Taliban had accused the U.S. forces of violating the Doha Agreement for "launching several drone strikes in non-combat zones" in the provinces of Helmand, Ghazni and Zabul.

In the past, Allied forces have insisted that they are committed to defending the Afghan security forces in case of Taliban attacks and airstrikes are only carried out in those instances. (ANI)

