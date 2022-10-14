25th meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs held today

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The 25th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) was held on Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by the Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the Ministry of External Affairs. In contrast, the Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

Both sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas.



Recalling the developments since the last meeting of WMCC in May 2022, they welcomed the disengagement in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) that was carried out in a phased, coordinated and verified manner between 8-12 September 2022, the official statement said.

The two sides noted that these steps reflected the understanding between External Affairs Minister and the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, including at their recent meeting in Bali in July 2022.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions through diplomatic and military channels to resolve the remaining issues along the LAC at the earliest to create conditions for restoring normalcy in bilateral relations.

To resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols, they agreed to hold the next (17th) round of the senior commanders meeting at an early date, the press release added. (ANI)

