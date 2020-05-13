26 more COVID-19 cases in Nepal, tally now 217

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 13 (ANI): As many as 26 more people were detected with coronavirus in Nepal, taking the COVID-19 positive tally in the country to 217.

According to Kathmandu Post, a total of 83 more people infected with the virus were recorded on Tuesday.

The country's public health experts have attributed the surge in cases to an increase in testing through rapid diagnostic test kits.

"The increased use of rapid diagnostic test kits is responsible for the spike in the number of cases," Dr Mingmar Gyelgen Sherpa, former director-general of the Department of Health Services was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post.

"We performed a rapid test and let people go home and meet others without thinking that the test is not foolproof," he added.

Meanwhile, four journalists working for various media organisations from Parsa district of Nepal tested positive for COVID-19, authorities of Narayani Hospital confirmed on Tuesday.

"Four of the 39 COVID-19 cases confirmed today in Parsa district are journalists working for various media organisations," Dr Madan Upadhyay, Medical Superintendent of Narayani Hospital told ANI over the phone.

On Monday 24 new cases were confirmed in the country. (ANI)

