26/11 anniversary protest reaches Pak Embassy in Tokyo, people demand action against protectors of terrorists

Tokyo [Japan], November 27 (ANI): On the 14th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attack, people gathered in front of the Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo to hold protests calling for justice and paid tribute to 166 victims killed by Pakistan-supported terrorists.

Accusing Pakistan of habouring and protecting terrorists, people called for justice and underscored that the key perpetrators, planners and masterminds of the cowardly and inhuman act continue to roam freely in Pakistan.

The protesters called on Pakistani authorities to take action against Lashkar-e-Taiba head Hafiz Saeed. The protesters carried Indian flags and banners which showcased images of Hafiz Saeed and Hisashi Tsuda.



The message on the banner read, "Hafiz Saeed Mastermind 26/11/2008 Mumbai attack." Calling for action against terrorists, people chanted slogans like "Bharat Mata ki Jai," "We Want Justice" and "26/11 terrorists must be hanged." Protesters also paid homage to a Japanese citizen Hisashi Tsuda, who was one of the victims of a terrorist attack in Mumbai.





Meanwhile, a group of Indian Diaspora based in Belgium organized an event at Schuman roundabout in front of the European Commission in Brussels to commemorate the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The event was held under the banner of 'Solidarity Against Terrorism' on Saturday. Despite the bad weather, members of the Indian diaspora enthusiastically participated in the event.

The attendees offered their condolences to the Mumbai terror attack victims and asked the international community to hold those responsible accountable for the crime accountable by holding this event. They apprised the International organisations that this event is a symbol that Indian Communities are peace-loving people and would always oppose terrorism and injustice irrespective of wherever they live.

Participants carried Indian flags and various posters commemorating the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Notably, the three-day siege in Mumbai began on November 26, 2008, when ten terrorists from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) killed 166 people, including 18 security officials, and injured over 300 others.

India is working with several countries whose citizens had lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai Terror Attack, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, adding that it will make sure that real perpetrators do not escape.

"It's an occasion where the entire country remembers it. I want to underline how strongly we feel about it and determined we are to complete the process of justice," Jaishankar told ANI on Saturday.

EAM Jaishankar added, "Today is the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. Even after so many years, the people who planned and oversaw it have not been punished. They have not been brought to justice. This is something which we give utmost importance to." (ANI)

