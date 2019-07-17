UN-proscribed JuD chief Hafiz Saeed
UN-proscribed JuD chief Hafiz Saeed

26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed sent to 7-day judicial custody

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:25 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): The 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind and UN-proscribed Jamaat ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed on Wednesday was sent to seven-day judicial custody following his arrest on terror financing charges.
Speaking to ARY News, spokesperson of the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province Shahbaz Gill said that Hafiz's arrest was made under the ongoing National Action Plan (NAP).
The spokesperson refused to share any further details in this regard.
Saeed was arrested while he was on his way to an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Gujranwala to seek bail.
The development has come just two days after an anti-terrorism court in Lahore had granted interim bail to Saeed and three of his aides until August 31 against surety bonds of PKR 50,000 each.
On July 3, the top 13 leaders of the banned JuD, including Saeed and Naib Emir Abdul Rehman Makki, were booked in nearly two dozen cases for terror financing and money laundering under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.
The CTD, which registered the cases in five cities of Punjab, had stated that JuD was involved in terror funding collected through charitable organisations including Al-Anfaal Trust, Dawatul Irshad Trust, and Muaz Bin Jabal Trust.
In February, Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had warned Pakistan to deliver on its commitment to curb terror financing and money laundering.
Pakistan may be blacklisted by the watchdog as it is already on the "grey list" of countries who have been inadequate in curbing money laundering and terror financing.

In the wake of previous warnings by the FATF, Pakistan had re-instated a ban on two terror outfits linked to Saeed, namely, JuD and the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation in February.
The move had come amid global pressure against Pakistan to clamp down on terror groups following the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) initiated terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 paramilitary forces in February this year.
India has time and again called for creating trust and environment free of violence and terrorism for fostering peace and prosperity in the region. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 17:40 IST

Nagpur: German envoy meets RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Germany's Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:31 IST

I'm treated like a dog, alleges pro-Khalistani leader Gopal Singh Chawla

Lahore [Pakistan] July 17 (ANI): Gopal Singh Chawla, former chief of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and a pro-Khalistani leader who was removed recently from a panel linked to Kartarpur Corridor, has alleged that Pakistan government is "treating him like a dog."

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 16:01 IST

UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed arrested

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): The 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind and UN-proscribed Jamaat ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was arrested on terror financing charges while he was on way to Gujranwala from Lahore, officials of Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:17 IST

Ursula von der Leyen elected as first female European Commission...

Brussels [Belgium], July 17 (ANI): Ursula von der Leyen of Germany has been elected as the first female president of the European Commission (EC) after her nomination was approved by 383 votes in a secret ballot on Tuesday evening (local time) at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:14 IST

Hafiz Saeed arrested, sent to judicial custody

Lahore [Pakistan], Jul 17 (ANI): 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed was on Wednesday arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab province, said sources.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 13:01 IST

Christine Lagarde steps down as IMF's Managing Director

Washington DC [USA], July 17 (ANI): Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde has resigned and is awaiting confirmation to take over as the new president of European Central Bank (ECB).

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 12:20 IST

US remains hopeful of resolving trade ties with India

Washington DC [USA], July 17 (ANI): The United States has said there is enormous potential for growth in its relations with India and ongoing contentious trade issues can be resolved due to friendly relations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:29 IST

House on Indo-Bangladesh border has dwellers from both countries

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 17 (ANI): When we think of international borders between two countries, we often tend to come across either secured checkpoints or, perhaps, unremarkable, isolated, and imaginary dividers between the two pieces of land.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 11:22 IST

BSF guards Sona Mosque on Indo-Bangla border

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed on the India-Bangladesh border looks after the Sona Mosque here which is located within a distance of merely one kilometre from Malda district in West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 10:18 IST

US welcomes construction of Kartarpur corridor

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday (local time) welcomed the construction of the Kartarpur corridor for Sikh pilgrims, saying it is "incredibly supportive" of steps that boost people-to-people ties between India and Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 08:44 IST

18th century temple keeps Hinduism alive in Bangladesh

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 17 (ANI): Kantajew temple, situated in the Dinajpur district in northern Bangladesh, is a late-medieval heritage site with one of the most amazing historical architectures of the country, that is tremendously valuable and worthy of preservation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 07:34 IST

US House condemns Trump's 'racist' jibes against Democratic congresswomen

Washington [USA], July 17 (ANI): The US House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to condemn US President Donald Trump's recent "racist" outburst directed at four Democratic congresswomen, who are all People of Colour (POC).

Read More
iocl