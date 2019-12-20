27 armed forces' veterans take part in Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka

New Delhi[India], Dec 19 (ANI): Twenty seven veterans of the Indian armed forces took part in celebrations of 49th 'Victory Day' in Dhaka between December 15 to 19 to mark the country's liberation from Pakistan.

The veterans, who had fought the 1971 war along with Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini, along with their spouses visited Dhaka from December 15-19 to participate in the Victory Day celebrations, Army officials said.

The Mukti Bahini was the guerrilla resistance movement consisting of the military, paramilitary and civilians during the Liberation war that took part in East Pakistan turning to Bangladesh in 1971.

The delegation of veterans was accompanied by four serving officers led by a Major General.

During the visit, the delegation interacted with the three service chiefs and other senior officers in Bangladesh.

The delegation also called on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The team also visited Tangail, where operations by the Indian paratroopers had decisively changed the course of the war.

'Victory Day' is celebrated in Bangladesh to commemorate the 'Liberation War' and the independence of the country every year on December 16.

Bangladesh has been inviting veterans of the Indian armed forces to attend the celebrations in Dhaka every year since 2008.

This invitation is in reciprocation to India's invitation to 'Mukti Jodhas' to visit India to attend the 'Vijay Diwas' celebrations since 2005.

The reciprocal invitations are a routine annual event.

India had hosted 30 Mukti Jodhas along with their spouse for the Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata, The Bangladesh armed forces delegation was accompanied by six serving officers. (ANI

