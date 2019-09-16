27 Indian pilgrims injured in road accident in western Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 16 (ANI): At least 27 Indian pilgrims were injured when a bus overturned at the Prithivi Highway in Western Nepal on Monday morning, police said.

The bus, with a registered number plate of Uttar Pradesh, was heading to Muktinath village in the Mustang district when it overturned on the highway at Byas Municipality-12 of the Tanahun district.

12 of the injured were rushed to the Manipal Teaching Hospital for treatment. 6 are in modern condition, while the others have been discharged, Tanahun District Police said.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, but the police suspect it to be over speeding and loss of control. (ANI)

