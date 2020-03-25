27 killed, 8 injured in Kabul Gurudwara attack

Kabul [Afghanistan], Mar 25 (ANI): At least 27 civilians were killed and eight others were wounded in a terror attack on a Gurudwara in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday. All 4 terrorists have been killed by Afghan security forces.

Earlier on Wednesday, Afghan interior ministry reported an attack on the Sikh religious site in Kabul, which included suicide bombers.

India also expressed its condolences to the Sikh community of Afghanistan.

MEA said, "We convey our sincerest condolences to the immediate family members of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance to the affected families of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan,"

The statement further said, "Such cowardly attacks on the places of religious worship of the minority community, especially at this time of COVID 19 pandemic, is reflective of the diabolical mindset of the perpetrators and their backers." (ANI)