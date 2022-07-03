27 missing after floating crane sinks in China's waters

Beijing [China], July 3 (ANI): At least twenty-seven people were found missing after a floating crane sank in water in China's Guangdong Province on Saturday morning.

The floating crane was found at 3:50 am through the monitoring system to have dragged anchor and was in danger after its mooring chain broke while it was avoiding typhoon Chaba in waters near the city of Yangjiang, according to Xinhua.

The floating crane had sunk, according to the provincial maritime search and rescue centre

Rescue helicopters, rescue vessels and merchant vessels nearby have been mobilized to search for the missing people, said the centre.

According to the centre, three people were rescued at around 12 pm, while 27 others fell into the water and were missing.



According to the publication, the search and rescue efforts are still underway.

Some of the crew had abandoned the vessel, hampering efforts to pull them to safety, rescuers said, according to New York Post.

The storm is said to have reached maximum winds of 68 miles per hour.

The industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members.

The dent took place 186 miles off the southern coast of China. The storm made landfall Saturday afternoon in the city of Zhanjiang in China's Guangdong province. (ANI)

