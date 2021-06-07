27 suspected criminals arrested in Afghanistan's Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 6 (ANI/Xinhua): The Afghan National Police (ANP) has arrested 27 suspects in the country's national capital Kabul within the past 48 days, the capital police confirmed on Sunday.



The arrestees were involved in murder cases, armed robberies, possession of illegal weapons, sale of narcotics, car theft and other crimes in the city, the police said in a statement.

It said the ANP confiscated seven hand guns, and the operations were part of the preventive measures to ensure a high level of security and safety in Kabul. (ANI/Xinhua)

