28 civilians rescued from Taliban prison in Helmand: Afghan security forces

Helmand [Afghanistan], April 20 (ANI): At least 28 civilians were rescued from a Taliban prison in Helmand province by the Afghan security forces.

Afghan commandos forces said that an operation was conducted and at least 28 Afghan civilians were freed from the Taliban prison, Khamma Press reported.

The Special Operations Corps in a statement released on Tuesday said the operation was conducted on Monday night in Musa Qala district of the province.



Afghan commandos during the operation also killed six Taliban members. Many weapons belonging to the Taliban terrorists were also seized by the special ops unit.

No further details were provided in regards to the identity of the freed civilians.

Taliban has not yet commented on the rescue mission conducted by the Afghan commandos. (ANI)

