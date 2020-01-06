2nd batch of Nepali officials start anti-corruption training in India

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 6 (ANI): The second batch of 21 officers of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) of Nepal started their training for the 'prevention of fraud, bribery and corruption' at the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University (GFSU) in Gandhinagar on Monday.

The six-day training for the Nepali officers reaffirms India's continuing commitment for capacity building of Nepali officers, the Embassy of India said in an official release.

The first batch of 21 CIAA officers had received similar training from December 16 to 21 in Gandhinagar. They had found the training, carried out by the experienced faculty members, very fruitful and empowered them with new and useful ideas for carrying out investigations in Nepal, the statement read.

"This is a tailor-made course specially designed at the request of Government of Nepal for a total of 42 CIAA officers. This course will strengthen the institutional capacity of CIAA to curb corrupt practices and enhance good governance in Nepal," it added.

The course mainly focuses on identifying factors for corruption, its impact on the economy, and methodology for its detection and prevention. It would also enhance the skills of the CIAA Officers for IT-based investigations, sharpen their analytical capabilities and help them learn new methodologies that would empower them to detect, prevent and prosecute corrupt and fraudulent individuals.

GFSU trains forensic experts in the field of forensic science, criminal investigation, security, behavioral science, and criminology.

The course is fully supported by the Government of India under the Ministry of External Affairs' Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme. (ANI)