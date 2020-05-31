3 civilians injured in bomb blast in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 31 (ANI): Three civilians have been wounded after a bomb blast in Kabul on Sunday.

The bomb blast occurred in 11th police district of Kabul city, reported Pajhwok Aghan News.

On May 30, an IED targetted a vehicle of Khurshid TV, a private Afghan television channel, here on Saturday, killing at least one journalist and a driver. According to TOLOnews, six people were injured in the attack. (ANI)

