3 dead, 2 missing after fire breaks out in China factory

Beijing [China], December 14 (ANI): Three people have died and two remain missing after a fire engulfed a factory building owned by a German-funded medical devices manufacturer on Tuesday in east China's Jiangxi Province, local media reported citing local authorities.



The fire broke out in the factory operated by Fresenius Kabi (Nanchang) Co., Ltd. in the provincial capital of Nanchang at approximately 3:40 p.m. (local time), Xinhua reported citing the Jiangxi provincial emergency management department.

According to the department, the fire has been brought under control. Four injured people were rescued, with three of that number declared dead following the failure of medical treatment and one still undergoing treatment.

Two people remain missing. The rescue and search operation is still underway. (ANI)

