3 dead, 24 injured after 6.2 magnitude quake rocks Indonesia's Sulawesi

Jakarta [Indonesia], January 15 (ANI): At least three people were killed and 24 others sustained injuries after 6.2 magnitude quake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi Island on Friday at 2.18 am (local time), reported Bangkok Post.

"Three people are dead and 24 are injured," said National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Raditya Jati.

The search and rescue agency confirmed that at least one hotel had collapsed after the quake struck, reported Bangkok Post.



The epicentre was 36 kilometres south of Mamuju, the capital of West Sulawesi, and the quake had a depth of 18 kilometres, said the United States Geological Survey.

Due to its geographical position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity.

Earlier, in 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi Island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.

On December 26, 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Sumatra and triggered a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including around 170,000 in Indonesia, reported Bangkok Post. (ANI)

