3 injured in Islamabad cylinder blast

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 29 (ANI): At least three people were injured in a cylinder blast in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Saturday night.

The gas cylinder exploded at Jinnah Super Cafe in the city.

According to eyewitnesses, the gas cylinder was leaking and subsequently caught fire and it exploded.

The sound of the explosion was so loud that fear gripped among the people in the area.

The injured have been rushed to a local hospital and are receiving medical treatment, according to hospital sources.

Police have cordoned off the area following the blast.

More details are awaited. (ANI)