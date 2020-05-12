3 'Key' ISIS leaders including Abu Omar Khorasani arrested in Kabul, says NDS

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 12 (ANI): Afghan security forces have arrested top ISIS commander Zia-Ul-Haq, known as Abu Omar Khorasani along with two other top Daesh leaders.

In a joint operation, Afghan police and National Directorate of Security (NDS) special forces apprehended Khorasani, who is Daesh leader for the south and east areas of Asia and an Afghanistan citizen, in the Kart-e-Naw area in PD8 of Kabul city.

The two other terrorists- the terror group's head of public relations and its intelligence head-were also apprehended.

Five days ago, Afghanistan intelligence agency had busted a joint terror group -ISIS and Haqqani Network and destroyed their centre through three targeted operations by the Special Forces of the National Security in Kabul, TOLO News quoted the NDS's statement.

Led by Sanatullah, a Daesh commander the group comprised of Daesh and Haqqani network members, was involved in the rocket attack on President Ghani's inauguration ceremony, the attack on the Sikh temple in Kabul, the attack on Afghan politicians gathering in the west of Kabul, and another two rocket attacks on Kabul, the NDS said.

"The NDS in continuation of its special operations for identifying, tracking, and destroying terrorist cells that have martyred our compatriots and disrupted Kabul security, has destroyed the joint ISIS and Haqqani Network Centre," NDS said in a release.

The NDS added that the group was also involved in targeted killings in Kabul

In the past month, the Afghan forces have made key arrests of ISIS leaders.

On April 22, The forces had arrested a top commander of the Khorasan wing of ISIS. The arrested, Munib Mohammad is a native of Pakistan.

