3 killed, 14 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): At least three people were killed and 14 others suffered injuries in a crash involving three cars in Pakistan's Lahore.



The cars piled up near the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza area of Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab, Xinhua reported citing police.

The accident occurred due to low visibility caused by dense fog in the morning, the police said. Rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital.

Several of the injured are said to be in critical condition in the hospital's intensive care unit, local media quoted hospital sources as saying. (ANI)

