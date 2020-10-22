3 killed, 15 injured in Karachi explosion

Karachi [Pakistan], October 21 (ANI): At least three people were killed and 15 others suffered injures in an explosion near Maskan Chowrangi in Karachi's Gulshan-i-Iqbal area on Wednesday, according to officials from the Edhi Foundation.

All injured and deceased have been taken to Patel hospital, the officials added, Dawn reported



Nature of the blast has not yet been ascertained. However, Mubina Town police SHO said that it "seems to be a cylinder blast", adding that the bomb disposal squad is arriving to verify the cause of the explosion.

The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of a building. Eyewitnesses reported that windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged.

A day earlier, five people were wounded when a bomb exploded at the entrance of a bus terminal near Sheerin Jinnah Colony. (ANI)

