Shinkai [Afghanistan], October 28 (ANI): Three civilians were killed and five others suffered injuries after a roadside bomb blast in Shinkai district of Zabul province in Afghanistan on Tuesday.



The provincial police chief Hekmatullah Kocha said: "Three civilians were killed and five more were wounded in a roadside bomb blast in Shinkai district, Zabul province".

No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack. (ANI)