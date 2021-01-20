3 killed, 7 injured in two separate blasts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], January 20 (ANI): At least three people were killed and seven were injured in two separate blasts in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province on Wednesday, TOLO News reported citing the governor's office statement.

"At least three people were killed and 7 were wounded--among them two women-- in two blasts at separate locations in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province, the office of Nangarhar's governor said," TOLO News wrote in a tweet.



"The local govt blames the Taliban for causing the explosions, one of which was a roadside bomb, the officials said," TOLO News wrote in a subsequent tweet.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

