3 killed, 7 people wounded in attacks in northern Afghanistan

Kunduz [Afghanistan], November 2 (ANI): Three Afghan Border Force members were killed and seven people were wounded in two separate attacks in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province late Sunday, sources confirmed.

In one incident, senior ABF commander Daud Nijrabi and two ABF soldiers were killed and two soldiers wounded after their vehicle was struck by a Taliban militants' improvised explosive device (IED) in Khan Abad district, district chief Hayyatullah Amiri told Xinhua.

Nijrabi was travelling in his vehicle from neighbouring Takhar province to Kunduz before the IED attack, the official added.



In the second attack, five policemen were wounded after a Taliban mortar shell landed in the provincial governor office's compound, local government spokesman Esmatullah Muradi told Xinhua.

He denied reports provided by unofficial sources that four people were killed and eight wounded in the shelling.

Kunduz and neighbouring Takhar province have been the scene of heavy clashes between Taliban militants and government security forces in recent years. (ANI)

