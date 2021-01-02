3 killed in artillery shelling on Yemeni wedding, reports Houthi TV

Sanaa [Yemen], January 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Three people were killed when artillery shelling hit a wedding in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, Houthi rebel-run al-Masirah TV reported on Saturday.



The shelling, which was launched on Friday evening, also wounded seven other people in the marriage ceremony in Al-Hawak district, south of the port city, the television cited a statement by the Houthi-controlled health ministry as saying.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized control of much of the country's north and forced the internationally-recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa. (ANI/Xinhua)

